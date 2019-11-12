Coahoma ISD will end school at 3 p.m. on Thursday, so Bulldog fans can travel to Fort Stockton for the Bi-District game between Coahoma and Anthony.
The community pep rally to send off the varsity football team will be held at 10 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. in the Coahoma Elementary School competition gym. Junior high students will be attending.
Coahoma will be the visiting team. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. The Bulldogs (4-1, 8-2) face off against the Wildcats (1-2, 3-8) for the Bi-District title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton.