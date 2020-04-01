The CISD administration and faculty are thankful to our parents and students for their collaboration through this exceptional time.
As we enter into April, we will continue to provide course material and lessons through on-line resources such as Google Classroom, and we encourage parents to take advantage of these new learning opportunities. If you have questions about how to access our on-line lessons, please call us at 432-394-5000, and someone will walk you through the process.
Lessons will continue to be provided through take-home packets, but we have made a few adjustments to the pick-up schedule. Also please note, the packets will now contain lessons for the entire month.
Packet pick-up:
Monday, April 6, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 20, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Monday, April 27, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If you can not drop-off your packet at the above times, please call and set up a time to return your packet at your convenience. If you have any questions, please call us 432-394-5000.
A grab-and-go breakfast/lunch bag for our students will be available between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note, the cafeteria will be closed on April 10 and 13 for the Easter holiday, and no meals will be distributed on those days.
Please understand that when it comes to the education of your children, we’ve got this. The state of Texas has waived all standardized testing for this year, so you and your children only need to focus on their lessons. Thank you for your patience and cooperation, and if you have any questions please call us 432-394-5000.