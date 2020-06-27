The Big Spring City Council members will convene for a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The main item is the first reading of a resolution that authorizes the Finance Director to direct the Howard County Tax Appraiser/Collector to calculate the voter – approval tax rate of the City of Big Spring under Texas Tax Code using the special taxing unit cap rate of 8% instead of the recently amended 3.5% cap rate as a result of the Declaration of Disaster issued by the President of the United States and the Texas Governor; clarifying to the citizens of Big Spring that this cap rate increase does not reflect the City Council's intent to raise taxes by 8%, but instead to increase the cap as a precautionary measure as permitted during times of disaster; and providing for an effective date.
The conversation surrounding the new infill development incentive program will continue. This program is designed to facilitate private investment toward the construction of single family housing within the city limits of Big Spring and therefor encourage economic development that benefits the health, safety and welfare of Big Spring community.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Executive Session with the City Attorney to discuss anticipated litigation with Oncor, Jake Tiner Construction, GEO Group, and Whiting Oil will be held towards the end of the meeting.
•Approval of the Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Board of Director's Minutes of the Regular Meeting of May 19, 2020 and the Special Meeting of June 9, 2020.
• Consideration and possible action to grant an easement and right of way to Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC for purpose of improving the value of property at 5412 I-20 West.
• Consideration and possible action to delegate negotiating authority to City Manager over a possible lease to another party of building 19 at Airpark.
• First reading of a resolution authorizing the auction of surplus property to the highest bidder for cash, without reservation; and providing an effective date.
For those wanting to watch the meeting, tune in to Channel 17 through Suddenlink or visit http://mybigspring.com/224/Channel-17-Live.