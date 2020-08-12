City Council addressed several hot topic issues during Tuesday evening's meeting, including the proposed tax rate and budget, an agreement with Cap Rock Holdings, LLC, and an emergency reading of an ordinance calling for an election allowing to vote for or against the recall of District 5 Councilmember Camilla Strande; and the final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter IX of the Big Spring Personnel Policy entitled “Conduct.”
As the Council heard the Emergency Reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to be held on Nov. 3, 2020, for the purpose of voting for or against the recall of Councilmember Camilla Strande, representing District 5; designating a polling place; authorizing the Mayor to execute notice and have the notice posted for the purpose of notifying the public of said election, the council members went silent. Mayor Shannon Thomason, along with City Attorney Hagan, advised Council the acceptance of this reading was merely and administerial duty. The vote was called and passed unanimously.
After hearing a presentation from City Finance Director Don Moore, the Council voted to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 on Aug. 25. Regarding the public hearing on the proposed tax rate, no public hearing was scheduled – and is not needed – as the tax rate used to prepare the budget will remain under or equal to the No New Revenue Tax Rate.
Another item that was brought to the forefront of the Council's attention Tuesday, was the recent speed studies that took place in Kentwood. A couple of Kentwood residents attended the meeting to discuss an issue that has been taking place for the past seven years, at least. After discussion and hearing from Mr. and Mrs. Caudill, City Manager Todd Darden informed the Council that another study is already scheduled to be conducted; Councilmember Strande will be reaching out to city staff to discuss her findings after driving through the neighborhood and finding certain problem areas; and the possibility of new signage, narrowing of lanes and even speed bumps were thrown on the table for solutions to the issue.
Regarding the final reading of a resolution amending Chapter IX of the Big Spring Personnel Policy entitled "Conduct" to add a new section 7 entitled "Relations with Mayor and City Council" in order to establish standards for relations between City Council and Staff; and providing an effective date, Councilmember Jim DePauw made the motion to approve. As the motion went to discussion, Mayor Shannon Thomason cited the Attorney General's opinion regarding access to documentation and the availablity when requested in official capacity. After citing the opinion from the Attorney General, Mayor Thomason made a motion to postpone the agenda item indefinitely until an answer is received from the Attorney General. Hagan advised that the Attorney General does not accept requests directly from cities. However, according to Thomason during a disaster declaration Attorney General does accept requests from cities. Discussion surrounding the motions became slightly heated before the motion made by the Mayor was taken to a vote that did not pass. The vote to postpone indefinitely failed with a 5-2 vote, with Councilmember Doug Hartman, District 2 and Mayor Thomason voting in favor of the motion. As the motion by the Mayor failed, the original motion by Councilmember DePauw came back up for a vote. As the vote was called, the motion to pass the final reading passed with a 5-2 vote, with Councilmember Hartman and Mayor Thomason against.
Recognitions also took place during Tuesday evening's meeting. The Big Spring Police Department was in the spotlight as Chief Chad Williams announced a generous donation from the First Christian Church which will be used to purchase new medical equipment for Self Aid/Buddy Aid (SABA) kits; Lt. Brian Gordon was also recognized as Star Employee for August, by Mayor Shannon Thomason.