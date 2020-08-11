Recognitions will take place during Tuesday's City Council meeting, as the August Star Employee is recognized and a donation from the First Christian Church to the Big Spring Police Department, for the purchase of new medical equipment for self aid/buddy aid (SABA) kits.
Tax rate and the annual budget will be one of the main focuses as the Council heads into the Tuesday meeting. A public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 annual budget will be called for Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 307 E. 4th Street.
The Council will hear an emergency reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to be held on Nov. 3, 2020 for the purpose of voting for or against the recall of Councilmember Camilla Strande, representing District 5; designating a polling place; authorizing the Mayor to execute the notice and have the notice posted for the purpose of notifying the public of said election.
The Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Big Spring City Code entitled "Amusements and Entertainment" Section 6-2 "Definitions" to add a new definition for "Skill or please coin-operated machine" and a new section 6-13 entitled "Restriction of skill or pleasure coin-operated machines" in order to restrict skill or pleasure coin-operated machines within 300 feet of a church, school, or hospital.
• The final reading of a resolution amending Chapter IX of the Big Spring Personnel Policy entitled "Conduct" to add a new section 7 entitled "Relations with Mayor and City Council" in order to establish standards for relations between City Council and staff will be heard by Council. The council will also hear the final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 1 of the Code of Ordinances entitled "Administration" Section 1-170 City Council subsection C "Parliamentary Standard" to allow the City Attorney to participate in City Council discussions but not granting the City Attorney the right to vote.
• A final reading of a resolution asserting that two legal memoranda on interpretation of the Charter with regard to recall of officers are no longer subject to confidentiality, privilege, or work product immunity.
As part of the City Manager's Report, presented by Todd Darden, the Council will hear an update regarding the large item pick up along with an update from the LPTexas Convention. Darden will also address the animal shelter A/C issue . Information pertaining to the aquatic center 2020 season, Census 2020 and substandard structures will also be presented.
A public discussion will also take place regarding the Kentwood School Traffic Control devices.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Council input
• Approval of Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Board of Director's Minutes for the regular meeting of June 16, 2020 and special meeting of June 25, 2020; City Council minutes of regular meeting of July 28, 2020 and Special Meeting of Aug. 2, 2020.
• Warranty gift deed of the property located at 501 Runnels Street to West Texas Community Mediation Center and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute any necessary documents
• Agreement with Cap Rock Holdings, LLC; with Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission
• Award bid for Stop Loss for the 2020-2021 play year to ISU/Companion Life and authorizing City Manager or designee to execute necessary documents.
• Vouchers for 07/30/2020 and 08/06/2020
• Final reading of ordinance amending Chapter 13 "Health, Safety, and Nuisanes" article 3 "Abandoned, inoperative, or junked vehicles" to re-align the subject regulations with state law and ensure due process