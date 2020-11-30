The Big Spring City Council will convene for a special meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 307 E. 4th Street. The meeting can be attended in person or online at http://mybigspring.com/224/Channel-17-Live, or through Suddenlink Channel 17.
At the beginning of the meeting there will be a segment for Public Comment. For those wishing to make public comment, but are not in attendance at the meeting, comments can be made over the phone by calling 432-264-2411. Each public comment will be limited to five minutes to allow all who wish to address the Council an opportunity to do so.
During the special meeting, City Council members will look to appoint a Charter Committee to deliberate and recommend to City Council amendments to the Charter of the City of Big Spring. This agenda item was previously discussed at the last Council meeting and was decided that a special meeting would be held to allow for each Council member to bring their nominations for the committee.
The Council members will also hear the first reading of a resolution authorizing signatures for bank accounts, and the first reading of a resolution amending the authorized representatives empowered to transmit and withdraw funds from TexPool.
The Council will look at deligating authority to the Mayor to negotiate, conclude, and execute a Pipeline Right of Way agreement with Medallion Pipeline Company, LLC.
Once the new business agenda items have been voted upon, the Council will move into Executive Session to deliberate the appointment, employment and duties of the City Manager. Once discussion has concluded, the council members will reconvene in Open Session and take any necessary action before adjourning for the evening.
During the last meeting of the Big Spring City Council, a motion was made by Councilwoman Gloria McDonald to re-hire former City Manager Todd Darden. The Council voted unanimously to approve the motion.