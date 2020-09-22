Big Spring City Council will be holding a Work Session at 10 a.m. this morning, at the Big Spring City Council Chambers.
Council members will be discussing amending the Code of Ordinances – 20% collection costs for delinquent taxes, amending personnel policies and procedures, an amendment for Ordinance No. 004-2020 on Sanctuary City for the Unborn, and a budget amendment for additional equipment for new ambulance.
Council members will also be considering the right-of-way license or easement with Sinclair Oil and an agreement with Cap-Rock Holdings, LLC. The Howard County 9-1-1 Communications District's proposed budget will also be discussed during the work session.
Discussion will also include authorization for outside legal counsel on two different matters, one of them regarding 1505 E. Second Street.
The agreement with Area Agency on Aging and one with Maxar/Digital Globe will also be discussed.
The community is invited to attend in person or through the live stream on Channel 17 through Suddenlink or on mybigspring.com/224/Channel-17-Live. During the work session no public comments will be allowed.
Council will convene for a regular meeting this evening at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend in person or online/live stream. Public comment will be allowed during the regular session.