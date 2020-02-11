The Big Spring City Council will meet in regular session today, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 307 E. 4th St.
Topping the agenda a public hearing will be held regarding a zone change, for property located approximately 70’ N.E. of the intersection of N.W. 11th St. and N. Bell St.
Following the public hearing regarding rezoning, a presentation and acceptance of Big Spring Police Department’s annual Contact Report for 2019 by Chad Williams Chief of Police.
The City Council will also be hearing the first reading of an Ordinance Amending Chapter six of the Big Spring Code of Ordinance Entitled,“Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation,’ Article seven “Comanche Trail Golf Course” by Amending Fees and Use Guidelines; Providing for severability, publication, and a effective date.
Other routine items on the agenda include:
● Applications needed for an Engineer or Architect Board member for adjustments and appeals and an alternate for zoning board adjustments
● Reminder that City Council Chambers will be closed for remodel Feb. 10-24,2020/ City Holiday- Presidents Day Feb. 17, 2020
● Approval of the City Council Minutes of the regular meeting Jan. 28, 2020
● Final reading of an Ordinance Calling for a General Election to be held on May 2, 2020
for the purpose of Electing a City Council member for district one and district three;
Authorizing the Mayor to Execute Notice and have the notice posted for the purpose of notifying the Public of said Election.
● Vouchers for 01-30-2020
● Award the bid for Big Sandy Draw Landfill phase 1, package 3, paving project to D.E. Rice Construction Company, Inc, and authorize the Mayor to execute any necessary documents.
● Approval to Re-Advertise and Receive bids to sell the portable building currently located at the Old Impound lot on the corner of S. Nolan and W. 5th St.
● First reading of an Ordinance Amending Ordinance Number 035-2019, Which adopted the Annual Budget for the Fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and ending Sept. 30, 2020; Transferring funds from the Sanitation department to the Landfill department.
● Consideration of an agreement with Bar-Z Mobile Adventure, Inc, for mobile app and software service.
● Appointment to the Traffic Commission for an Unexpired Term 9-2021 for Jodi Duck Resignation- Listing- Application for Dana Rodriguez
During the meeting, there will be time allotted for public comment. Speakers are requested to stand at the podium when speaking and state their name and address. Those wishing to address the council should fill out the form at the podium and turn it into the City Secretary.
The City Council meetings are open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend.