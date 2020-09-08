During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Council voted 4-3 to not renew the City Manager contract .
City Manager Todd Darden opted to have his evaluation in open session.
Council member Terri McDaniel made the motion to terminate the City Manager contract immediately. Council member Gloria McDonald made a second to the motion.
Council members DePauw and Strande also voted to terminate the contract. Council members Doug Hartman, Raul Marquez, and Mayor Shannon Thomason voted against the motion.
The evaluation for Municipal Judge and City Attorney were conducted in Executive Session. After almost an hour, the Council returned and took no action.