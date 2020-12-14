Throughout this week several governmental and community boards will be holding regular meetings.
The Howard College Board of Trustees kicked off the week with the last regular meeting of the Trustees at 12:30 p.m. today in the Fireplace Room. The College Board discussed a fairly routine agenda.
The Howard County Commissioners will be holding a meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the Third Floor Courtroom at the Howard County Courthouse. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Howard County Info Tech Facebook Page for those who wish to attend online.
Commissioners will be looking to discuss the Burn Ban as we head into the New Year celebrations. Other routine items will be discussed by Commissioners such as financial reports, personnel considerations and approval of minutes from previous meetings.
The Big Spring EDC will also be meeting this week, on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in the BSEDC Board Room located at 215 W. Third. The board members will look at routine agenda items and hear the Director's Report from Executive Director Mark Willis.
A special meeting of the Big Spring City Council will also take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The meeting can be attended in person or online at mybigspring.com/224/Channel-17-Live.
Two items are listed on the agenda for the special meeting: Emergency Reading of an ordinance amending Number 029-2020 which adopted the annual Budget for the City of Big Spring, Texas for the Fiscal Year beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021 by increasing the General Fund Budget for the purchase of a new software system to assist code enforcement and applying for reimbursement from the coronavirus relief fund from the State of Texas Care Act; and consider an agreement with Dude Solutions for the purchase of Smartgov Software and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute any necessary documents.