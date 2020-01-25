On Monday, Jan. 27, the City of Big Spring Streets department will be striping the roadway at the three-way stop located at the intersection of Randolph Boulevard, Wright Avenue, and Simler Drive.
Traffic cones and signs will be in place. The road will not be closed during the project, but we ask drivers to use extra caution in the area where work is being done. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed.
Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.