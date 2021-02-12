City utility crews are working to repair a large water line break at Goliad and FM 700. Crews are still on-site working to restore water service.
breaking
City crews working to repair water lines
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City crews working to repair water lines
- COVID-19 Communications Scams on the Rise
- City Offices Closing Early Due to Inclement Weather
- Weather changes athletic schedules; cancels classes
- Cancellations and Delays announced due to weather
- Deadline to file for seat on May election ballot drawing near
- Abussabs donate sound system to CHS
- C. Larson food donation drive
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect in custody
- Hit and run near Odessa; DPS seeking information
- BSPD obtains felony warrants for Robert Fitzgibbons Jr.
- Cancellations and Delays announced due to weather
- Abussabs donate sound system to CHS
- SMMC provides Covid-19 update
- BSPD make arrest after vehicle pursuit Tuesday
- The Big Spring Symphony opens the season this evening
- Athletic Support: “Coach makes political post”
- Weather changes athletic schedules; cancels classes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.