All City rentable facilities, including Dora Roberts Community Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, Roy Anderson Sports Complex and all Comanche Trail Park Pavilions will remain closed until Monday, June 1, 2020, with the possibility of an extension.
Comanche Trail Golf Course, Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake, Moss Lake, and all other outside parks, including but not limited to Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park will remain closed until Monday, June 1, 2020, with the possibility of an extension.
All City Offices are still open by appointment only. For any questions or concerns please contact the City Manager's Office at 432-264-2401.