The prolonged freezing temperatures we are experiencing are affecting operations of the city’s Water Treatment Plant. Immediate reduction of consumption is needed. The City of Big Spring is asking customers who still have water service to reduce consumption at this time. Please only use water for essential purposes only.
We are receiving numerous reports from citizens reporting no water service. Frozen pipes are extremely common during conditions that have impacted our area since the weekend. The City of Big Spring is aware of water issues around the City; the prolonged freezing temperature is the primary factor for the issues citizens are facing.
If you have water, please leave your lines dripping throughout the day and night to help prevent your pipes from freezing and leave cabinet doors open to spaces where pipes are located. City crews have their attention focused on municipal water lines. If you have questions about your frozen water lines or preventing your frozen pipes from bursting, please contact a licensed plumber.
We are aware some areas are experiencing extended power outages. We do not have time estimates on when it will be restored, or when more outages could occur. Please DO NOT call 911 to report these outages. Our dispatchers need these lines free to answer emergency calls.