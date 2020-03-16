The City of Big Spring is taking precautionary measures to keep residents and City staff as safe as possible as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, spread to West Texas.
“I want our citizens to know we take this public health threat seriously and are taking responsible measures to keep folks safe,” Mayor Shannon Thomason said. “This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and we will remain vigilant as we deal with this challenging issue. It’s important that we work together as a community to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The City of Big Spring has taken the following precautions to date:
• Increased the frequency of cleaning City facilities, including deeper cleanings at least once a week and more frequent cleanings of high-traffic facilities like the Senior Center. City maintenance crews are using disinfectant approved by the CDC to prevent the virus.
• Placed hand sanitizer and/or Clorox wipes in bathrooms and common areas in all City facilities.
• Shared information from Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and CDC on what the public and our employees can do to protect themselves and others.
The City encourages utility customers to pay their bills online (https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/bigspringtx), by mail or over the phone. City officials are taking the following actions to maintain communication with the public and with local, state and federal authorities:
• The City of Big Spring Emergency Management team is monitoring information from DSHS and CDC and is coordinating with Howard County to keep officials up to date on the latest information.
• Updating public information messaging using guidance from local, state and national health authorities.
• Communicating with officials from neighboring cities and counties, local hospitals and clinics, and Big Spring ISD, Coahoma ISD, Forsan ISD and Howard College.