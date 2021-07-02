Date: To: From: Re:
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
July 2, 2021
Media Outlets
Todd Darden, City Manager
City Offices Closing Early for the Independence Day Holiday
City of Big Spring offices will close at 4 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, for the Independence Day holiday. All City of Big Spring offices will remain closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, for Independence Day.
Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached by calling 432-264-2392.
There will be no sanitation pickup on Monday, July 5th. Monday’s normal sanitation routes will be picked up on Tuesday, July 6th. Tuesday’s normal sanitation routes will be picked up on Wednesday, July 7th. Thursday and Friday sanitation routes will proceed as usual.
The City Landfill will also be closed on Monday, July 5th. The landfill will be open on Saturday, July 3rd, for normal business hours, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.