Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.