City of Big Spring offices will be closed on Friday, January 1, 2021, for the New Year holiday.
There will be no sanitation pickup on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1st. Those who are scheduled for Thursday trash collection will shift one day to Wednesday, December 30th. Those who are scheduled for Friday trash collection will shift one day to Thursday, December 31st.
The City Landfill will be open on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. All other City offices will reopen on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations during the holiday. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached by calling 432-264-2392.
Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501. Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and Happy New Year.