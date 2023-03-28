On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Second Street from Main Street to Scurry Street will be closed to through traffic. Citizens are advised that traffic will be detoured around this area. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264 - 25 01.
City of Big Spring announces street closure
- Special to the Herald
