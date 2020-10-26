• City of Big Spring - Update: City offices will remain closed today (Tuesday); The City Council meeting scheduled for this evening has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Police, Fire and EMS will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities department will also continue operations and can be reached at 432-264-2392.
• Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce office is closed today (Tuesday).
• Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club will open at 9 a.m.
• Inspirations Boutique will open at 10 a.m.
• YMCA to open at 10 a.m.
• Affordacare delay opening until 10 a.m.
•All Scenic Mountain Medical Group clinic locations will be closed on Tuesday, October 27th. Please see the following locations affected:
1501 W Eleventh Place, Big Spring, TX 79720
-ENT - Suite 305
-Family Medicine - Suite 206
-General Surgery -Suite 100
-Internal Medicine - Suite 204
-OB/GYN - Suite 200
-Pediatrics - Suite 205
910 South Main, Big Spring, TX 79720
2301 South Gregg Street, Big Spring, TX 79720
1608 W FM 700 Suite B, Big Spring, TX 79720
Patients with scheduled appointments tomorrow at the above clinics will be contacted to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please drive safe and stay warm.
• The Karat Patch is closed due to weather.
• Big John's Feed Lot by Brenda closed due to weather.