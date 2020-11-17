featured
City of Big Spring closing all city-owned indoor rentable facilities for rest of the year
Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Big Spring will be closing all city-owned indoor rentable facilities for the rest of the year. The included facilities are the Dora Roberts Community Center and the Municipal Auditorium.
The Senior Center will also close to congregate dining but will continue to offer home delivered meals and to-go meals. We will re-evaluate in January 2021. If you have rented a facility, you will be contacted by City Staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.
For questions concerning rentable facilities please contact Terri Telchik at 432-264-2323, and for questions concerning the Senior Center please contact Gina Valencia at 432-267-1628.
For any other questions please contact Hayley Herrera, Community Services Director, at 432-264-2516.
