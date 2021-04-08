The City of Big Spring is currently going door to door in the 11th Street - 18th Street area of Runnels Street conducting a survey for a grant to replace water lines. The surveyors are City of Big Spring employees and all information will be kept confidential. The City appreciates any information given to help complete the survey.
For any questions or concerns please contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 or the City Managers Office at 432-264-2401.
Managing Editor
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City of Big Spring conducting door to door survey
- Big Spring One Act Play advances to Area Round
- Gregg Street three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon
- Red Flag Warning issued by NWS
- Coahoma ISD issues new STAAR testing date information
- TEA Student Assessment Division issues statement on STAAR test glitch
- SMMC opening to visitors
- Road Work/Road closure South Service Road of I-20 between Baylor and Tulane
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire at Ponderosa Apartments displaces families; fire under investigation
- Gregg Street three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon
- DPS Trooper Dies in Line of Duty Shooting
- Forsan ISD inducts first group to Quill and Scroll Society
- BSPD stands with DPS Trooper Chad Walker
- Vehicle accident Sunday afternoon
- Red Flag Warning issued by NWS
- 2nd arrest made in Brackett Murder Investigation
- Big Spring One Act Play advances to Area Round
- TEA Student Assessment Division issues statement on STAAR test glitch
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.