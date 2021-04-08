The City of Big Spring is currently going door to door in the 11th Street - 18th Street area of Runnels Street conducting a survey for a grant to replace water lines. The surveyors are City of Big Spring employees and all information will be kept confidential. The City appreciates any information given to help complete the survey.
 
For any questions or concerns please contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 or the City Managers Office at 432-264-2401.

