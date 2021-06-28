City of Big Spring is conducting a fan drive to help ease the summer heat for Big Spring residents.
Those wanting to drop off a fan can do so at the following Big Spring Fire Stations:
• 1401 Apron Drive
• 101 E. 18th Street
• 1607 11th Place
• 100 NE 8th Street
• 1701 Wasson Road
Big Spring Police Department which is located at 3613 W. Hwy 80
City of Big Spring residents were able to pick up a fan at City Hall on Friday, while the distribution was taking place. There are still fans for those who are in need.