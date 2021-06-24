The City of Big Spring will be distributing fans to those in need on Friday, June 25, 2021. We will be at City Council Chambers located at 307 East 4th Street from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while supplies last. Supplies are limited and fans will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
The City of Big Spring is still accepting donations of new box fans, tabletop fans, and oscillating fans for distribution to citizens in need to help them get through the hot summer months. The program deadline has been extended to July 31st. Drop off locations are:
Big Spring Fire Stations
1401 Apron Drive
101 East 18th Street
1607 11th Place
100 NE 8th Street
1701 Wasson Road
Big Spring Police Department
• 3613 West Highway 80
This year especially, there are those in our county who are having added difficulty due to a partial or total loss of income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who are able and looking for a way to help others, please consider donating at least one fan.