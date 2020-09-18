The City of Big Spring will have a Cross Country Meet for Big Spring High School on Saturday, September 19, 2020 beginning at 8 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (estimated).
In order to help facilitate a safe running area for all of the youth attending & participating in this event we will temporarily close some of the gates and barricade access to some areas of the Comanche Trail Park during the event. The roads to access DRCC and the Golf Course will remain open.
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you travel in this area, please be aware and alert for participants moving in the area!!