The City of Big Spring has been notified that some citizens have received spam calls regarding the 2020 Census. Please see the following information from the US Census Bureau:
Census workers will occasionally follow up with households over the phone to ask questions about their responses to the 2020 Census or other household surveys. The Census Bureau’s goal is to ensure that no person is left out of the census or counted in more than one place. The Census Bureau reviews responses in order to ensure that we have a complete and accurate count.
By law, all responses to the 2020 Census are kept confidential. The 2020 Census Bureau caller will only review the responses that you previously provided. They will not ask about your financial information nor will they ever ask for your Social Security number. If you receive a call and are asked about this information, DO NOT provide it and report the call to the Census Bureau.
Additionally, the Census Bureau may reach out to you in other ways during the current COVID- 19 pandemic, including email.
To report suspected fraud—or, if you think you received a call from the Census Bureau, but want to confirm the legitimacy of it—call 844-809-7717 (English) or 844-809-7718 (Spanish) to speak with a local Census Bureau representative. Their business hours are 7:00 am to 12:00 am, Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.