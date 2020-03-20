City logo

City of Big Spring offices will remain open by appointment and electronic

means ONLY effective Sunday, March 22, 2020, at midnight. These offices

include:

• City Hall (432-264-2401)

o Finance Department (432-264-2513)

o Public Works Department (432-264-2501)

o Human Resources Department (432-264-2346)

• Water Office (432-264-2319)

• Code Enforcement/Permits (432-264-2505)

• Community Services Office

o Convention and Visitors Bureau (432-263-8235)

o Facilities (432-264-2322)

o Cemetery (432-264-2323)

• Police Department (432-264-2550)

• Fire Department (432-264-2304)

The Big Spring Senior Center will be closed to congregate meals, but those who wish to pick up a to go order can call 432-267-1268, for more information.

All city pavilions, playground structures, and Moss Lake will remain closed until further notice.

For any questions or concerns please contact the City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.

