The Big Spring Police Department Animal Services division will host a grand opening for Big Spring Animal Adoption Center on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The opening of the adoption center will provide community with a new centralized location to meet and adopt shelter pets.
As of now, the Big Spring Animal Shelter remains over capacity. The Big Spring Police Department are hoping that the new center will help facilitate more adoptions of animals from the shelter and is calling on the community support to help reduce the number of pets currently under the Big Spring Animal services care.
Community members can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating, or by reclaiming any lost pets that end up at the shelter.