Citizens are reminded that per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order No. 30, any outdoor gatherings of ten people or more must be approved by Mayor Shannon Thomason, if the gathering is in the city limits of Big Spring, or by Judge Kathryn Wiseman, if the gathering is in an unincorporated area of Howard County. Violation of this order could result in a fine of up to $1,000.00.
For gatherings in the City limits of Big Spring, please contact Terri Telchik at 432-264-2323; for gatherings in Howard County, please contact Judge Wiseman’s office at 432-234-2202.
County and City officials still urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.