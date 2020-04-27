The City of Big Spring has been working in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services to follow the confirmed cases of COVD-19 in Big Spring and Howard County. A major part of that work is contact investigation. Contact investigation is conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services to actively trace where a COVID-19 positive patient has been and where they contracted their illness.
As of Monday, April 27, 2020, Howard County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the four confirmed positive cases, we know the origin of three at this time. One case was travel-related; two cases were a health care worker that contracted the virus from other COVID-19 patients. The fourth positive case is still under investigation by DSHS.