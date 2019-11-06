City Offices
The City of Big Spring will close all offices including Sanitation and Landfill for Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.
Landfill will also be closed Monday, November 11, 2019.
There will be no sanitation pickup on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mondays Route will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesdays Route will be moved to Wednesday.
Emergency Services
Emergency services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operations during the holiday.
Emergency Utilities
Emergency Utilities Department will also continue normal operations and can be contacted at 264-2392.