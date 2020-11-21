The City of Big Spring released a series of announcements regarding office closures for City offices and buildings on Friday.
One of the notices stated all City offices, beginning Monday, would only be open by appointment or electronic means only. The press release reads as follows:
In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Big Spring and Howard County, effective November 23, 2020, all City of Big Spring offices will BE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT AND ELECTRONIC MEANS ONLY. City offices will remain staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. These offices include:
City Hall (432-264-2401)
o Finance Department (432-264-2513)
o Public Works Department (432-264-2501)
o Human Resources Department (432-264-2346)
Water Office (432-264-2540)
Code Enforcement/Permits (432-264-2504)
Community Services Office
o Convention and Visitors Bureau (432-263-8235) o Facilities (432-264-2322)
o Cemetery (432-264-2323)
Police Department (432-264-2550)
Fire Department (432-264-2303)
Anyone wishing to make an appointment is asked to contact the appropriate department. A complete phone and email directory are available on the City website, www.mybigspring.com. Citizens are asked to contact are asked to visit only the department where they have scheduled an appointment and employees and visitors are asked to wear masks, if possible.
As of November 18, 2020, the Big Spring Senior Center was closed to the public; the center remains open for senior citizens to pickup to go meals. Please call 432-267-1268, for more information on meals to go from the Senior Center.For any questions or concerns please contact the City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.
In addition, the City also announced that all rentable City facilities will not be available for rental through the end of the year. These efforts are being put in place in hopes of slowing the spread of Covid-19, as Howard County and the majority of West Texas is sitting around 35% positivity rate and hospital beds are limited.