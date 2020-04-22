REMINDER: Even though the City has reopened city parks, please remember that playground structures and park pavilions are still closed. This includes the use of Kidz Zone, Cotton Mize softball field, playground structures at Comanche Trail Park, ABC Park, Birdwell Park, Bert Andries Park, Dr. Morgan Park, and any other city owned playground structure or pavilion.
We also ask that citizens adhere to the following rules concerning City Parks:
- Visitors will be required to wear face covering.
- Only visit in groups of 5 or less.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of separation between individuals or groups that are not in your household.
For any questions or concerns please contact the City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.