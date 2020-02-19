On Friday, February 21, 2020, City crews will replace several water valves in Comanche Trail Park. This will require water service be shut down in the area that feeds the southwest side of Big Spring from FM 700 to Wasson Road, including the area around the park from Parkway Road to Bilger Road and from Wasson Road to Longshore Road. Customers in this area will experience low pressure and/or total water interruption while crews shut off water service to complete valve replacements. To minimize the inconvenience to our citizens, the work will be done overnight beginning at 9:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, and continue until complete.
We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.