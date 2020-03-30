The City of Big Spring will be closing Comanche Trail Golf Course, Comanche
Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake, Moss Lake, and all other outside parks,
including Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park
effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
All City parks and City rentable facilities, including Dora Roberts Community
Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, and all
Comanche Trail Park Pavilions will remain closed until April 30, 2020, with the
possibility of an extension.
All City Offices are still open by appointment only.
For any questions