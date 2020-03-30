Park closed
Courtesy photo

The City of Big Spring will be closing Comanche Trail Golf Course, Comanche

Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake, Moss Lake, and all other outside parks,

including Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park

effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

All City parks and City rentable facilities, including Dora Roberts Community

Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, and all

Comanche Trail Park Pavilions will remain closed until April 30, 2020, with the

possibility of an extension.

All City Offices are still open by appointment only.

For any questions

Managing Editor

Recommended for you