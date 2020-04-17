The City of Big Spring will be following Governor Abbott's rules to reopen State Parks and will reopen Comanche Trail Park, Comanche Trail Lake and outside parks, including Birdwell Park, ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, and Dr. Morgan Park. Pavilions and play structures will remain closed during this time.
The State of Texas requires that visitors to State Parks adhere to the following guidelines:
Visitors will be required to wear face covering; only visit in groups of 5 or less; and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet separation between individuals or groups that are not in your household.
City parks will follow the same rules and will be open during daylight hours only.
Comanche Trail Golf Course and Moss Lake will remain closed due to maintenance and will reopen May 1.
All City rentable facilities including Dora Roberts Community Center, Municipal Auditorium, Comanche Trail Amphitheater, Roy Anderson Sports Complex and all Comanche Trail Park Pavilions will remain closed until Monday, June 1, 2020 or until further notice.
All City Offices are still open by appointment only.
For any questions or concerns please contact City Manager's office at 432-264-2401.