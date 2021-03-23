Phone lines in the following City offices will be temporarily unavailable: Municipal Court, the Landfill, McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, City Hall Annex, and Big Spring Fire Station #1. We apologize for any inconvenience.
City phone lines temporarily unavailable
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
