The City of Big Spring will begin its annual seal coat program on Wednesday. The following streets will be affected:
Alamesa, from Calvin to the dead end; Airbase Road, from Highway 80 to Simler; Anna from Highway 80 to West Seventh; Benton, from 18th to 20th; Connally, from Alamesa to the dead end; Dallas, from Lancaster to the dead end; Donley, from 11th Place to 12th Street; East 10th Street, from Owens to Johnson; East 15th Street, from Birdwell to Goliad; East 16th, from Birdwell to Princeton; East 17th, from Birdwell to Virginia; Harding, from Highway 80 to the dead end; Kentucky, from Birdwell to Kenny; Lorrilla, from Highway 80 to West Seventh; Mittel, from 18th to 20th Street; NE 2nd and NW 2nd, from North Gregg to North Benton; Randolph, from Wright to Wasson; Rosemont, from Eleventh Place to Settles; Simler, from Airbase Road to Randolph; Sycamore, from State to Settles; and Wasson, from Randolph to the City Limits.
In order for the project to be complete more efficiently, residents in these areas are asked to remove all vehicles from the roadway. Any vehicles that are left in the roadway after notification will be towed away at the owner's expense.
The City of Big Spring apologizes for any inconvenience related to the seal coating program and requests the patient from the community during this project.
For more information or questions, call 432-263-2392.