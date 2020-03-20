The City of Big Spring will be following CDC guidelines and the executive
order by Governor Abbott concerning COVID-19 and will be closing all city
park playground structures and park pavilions including:
Kidz Zone, Cotton
Mize softball field, playground structures at ABC Park, Bert Andries Park, Dr.
Morgan Park, and any other city owned playground structure or pavilion until
at least April 20th.
The date of closure has the possibility to extend. We also ask that you refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more during this time so we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
For any questions or concerns please contact the City Managers Office at 432-264-2401.