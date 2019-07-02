Keep Big Spring Beautiful has been calling on volunteers to pick up around Big Spring and the past few weeks, they have been helping get the event areas cleaned up and ready to go. This week the focus is on the amphitheater, where fireworks will be launched tomorrow night.
KBSB encourages the community - all ages welcome - to come out and meet in front of the amphitheater this evening at 6:30 p.m. and help clean up the area.
Each week a new location is selected and trash is picked up. The community has been supportive of this process and KBSB is appreciative for the help and hopes to see it continue.
Pops in the Park will take place tomorrow, at Comanche Trail Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m. There will be vendors, music provided by the Big Spring Symphony and a video tribute to our military heroes.