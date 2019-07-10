AUSTIN – Today Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush urged Texans to take heed of severe weather warnings, know their risk and be prepared. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is continuing to monitor a tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico with a 90 percent chance of depression formation in the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center
predicts the system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall, storm surge and hurricane-force winds later this week, especially along the upper Texas coast including Southeast Texas and the Houston area.
"Now is the time to sign up for alerts, gather supplies, plan your evacuation route and heed warnings from local officials,” Commissioner Bush said. “I urge all Texans to remain vigilant and protect their families from possible flooding and high winds. If it can rain, it can flood. While no one can control the weather, everyone can take steps to prepare.”