 
Be Prepared, Stay Prepared:
 
  • Know Your Risk - Sign up for your community's emergency warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.
  • Gather Supplies - Keep in mind each person's needs, gathering supplies for at least three days. Stock up on items such as food and water, non-perishable foods, first-aid supplies, prescriptions, pet supplies, flashlights and batteries. Don't forget to charge electronics you may need.
  • Secure Documents - Remember to secure copies of important personal documents. Filing for government assistance requires documentation. Be sure to keep documents in a secure location and take them with you if you need to evacuate.
  • Make Your Evacuation Plan - Be familiar with the route and shelter locations. Prepare your family and pet evacuation kit.
  • Protect Your Property - Shutter your home as needed, review your flood insurance policy (or sign up for one) and declutter drains and gutters. Most homeowner and renter insurance policies do not cover flood damage. A flood insurance policy generally does not take effect until 30 days after purchase, so be sure to maintain your policy.
 
Find more information at https://recovery.texas.gov/preparedness/. For information regarding tropical systems, watches and warnings, please visit https://medium.com/@txglo/watch-or-warning-whats-the-difference-between-natural-hazard-definitions-677a9174030c

