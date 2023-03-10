3-11-23 Coach Bright speaks at anderson DAEP PG

Coach Joseph Bright

 HERALD photo/Patrick Gonzales

“Scars only show where we have been, not where we are going,” a quote shared by Mr. Joseph Bright Thursday afternoon. Mr. Bright or as many young adults call him “Coach Bright” spoke to several students at the Anderson DAEP school Thursday afternoon with the hope that students would feel encouraged and inspired to choose the right path in life.

