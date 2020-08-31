The Coahoma Ag program is collecting donations of non-perishable goods to help with the ongoing relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Laura.
The collection drive will run through Friday, Sept. 4.
Some items needed are blankets, clothes, canned beans, canned pasta, pet food, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, baby wipes, and cases of bottled water.
Other suggestions include dry cereal, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned juice, ready to eat canned soups and meats, peanut butter, crackers, nuts, granola and energy bars, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, seasoning, and oats.
First aid and cleaning supplies would be welcome including first aid kits, toilet paper, moist towelettes, garbage bags, dish soap, aluminum foil, paper towels, paper plates and cups, food storage bags or containers, flashlights, tool kits, mosquito repellent, rain gear, plastic sheeting, rope, duck tape, manual can opener, and strike-anywhere matches.
Also appreciated would be donations of baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, formula or baby food, bottles, and rash ointment. Pet supplies are also needed including pet food, leashes and collars, water and food bowls, and carriers.
Items can be dropped off at the Coahoma High School Ag building. For more information, contact Ashley Pierce at apierce@coahoma.esc18.net.