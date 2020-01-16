COAHOMA — Nick Tutle was named the champion of the Coahoma Junior High School’s (CJHS) first Great Shake event held recently.
The Great Shake is an all-day event to showcase students' abilities to greet and communicate with members of the community and test how they can conduct themselves in a professional environment.
Rounds one and two were held in the morning at the CJHS gymnasium. Students visited six stations which contained a greeter, who score each contestant on their effort.
After narrowing the field to 50, each student underwent a second, more difficult round. The third round was held just before lunch when the 14 semifinalists sat down for two-minute interviews with area businesspersons.
Following a lunch break, the top six finalist were whisked off to three local businesses —Bulldog Steel, B&E Roustabout and Western Bank — to visit with representatives for a one-on-one, in depth interview. Those finalists were Tutle, Savannah Cantu, Brynn Rodgers, Baylor Wright, Macie Olivas, and Leah Grantom.
Although this is the first time CJHS has hosted the event, The Academy program at Coahoma ISD has twice held the competition. Tutle and Rodgers were both finalists in the 2019 Academy's Great Shake and Rodgers was named co-champion.