A special meeting of the Coahoma Independent School Board of Trustees has been called for Monday, Aug. 30.
The meeting will take place at 8 a.m. in the CISD Administration Office, located at 606 N. Main Street.
Once the roll call is taken and an establishment of a quorum has been established, there will be a call to order and the opening ceremony will take place.
The Board of Trustees will consider and possibly approve employment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Board will then retire into executive session to discuss personnel.
The meeting is set to adjourn after executive session.