The Coahoma Board of Trustess issued a notice on Friday afternoon, for a special meeting to take place Monday.
The Board of Trustees will be holding a public hearing on the Tax Rate and Budget for the upcoming year.
The public hearing will take place after the meeting has been called to order, roll is taken and an establishment of a quorum is determined.
In addition to the public hearing, the Board will consider and possible take action on a Redemption Order.
After the public hearing concludes, the Board will vote on approving the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 Fiscal School Year and look to approve an ordinance adopting tax rates for 2020-2021.
Discussion will also take place regarding the sanction of 4-H as an extracurricular activity and grand adjunct staff member status to Tommy Yeater and Sandy Taylor.
Other items on the agenda for the special meeting are:
• Approval of TIA plan
• Approval of budget amendments
• Superintendent Report
• Executive session - personnel