The Coahoma ISD Board of Trustees will convene for the last regular meeting of the year on Thursday, at 6 p.m. in the Elementary Board Room located at 400 Ramsey Street.
The meeting will begin with roll call and establish a quorum before the meeting is called to order and the opening ceremony commences.
There will be a moment for an open forum before the public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) begins. This will allow an opportunity for the community to ask questions and address the Board regarding the report.
As part of the consent agenda the Board will look to approve minutes of previous meetings and budget amendments. There will also be consideration and possible approval of the Region 17 Education Service Center 2020-2021 West Texas Food Service Cooperative Interlocal Agreement.
The Board will also be looking to approve the Howard County Road and Bridge Department Interlocal Cooperation Contract.
An update will also be provided on annual required hours of continuing education for school board before heading into the information items. The Enrollment/ADA/WADA Report will be presented to the board as well as the November Tax Report, Financial Reports and board meeting dates.
Superintendent Brad Cox will present a Covid-19 update and virtual learning. There will also be updates provided regarding agriculture department updates and athletic department updates.
There will be an executive session to discuss personnel before the meeting adjourns.