COAHOMA — Coahoma High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 4 p.m, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Bill Easterling Memorial Stadium, if weather permits. Alternate plans have been made in case of changes in weather or Covid-19 restrictions.
Seating will be limited.Graduates and their invited guests, who must present a ticket and a completed Covid-19 form to attend the ceremony, will sit together by a cluster of five people per designated seating area. District officials request families follow CDC guidelines, wear a facemask, and continue to practice social distancing.
“Please wear a facemask, and remember to keep six feet apart from other households. Graduation is an exciting, special time, but let us all do our best to continue to put safety first,” Leggett continued.
Seating will begin at 3:15 p.m. and families are strongly encouraged to come early. The Covid-19 screening form must be completed and a ticket present in order to gain admittance. Spectators will park on the home side. Gates will close at 3:55 p.m. and no one will be let in after this time.
Seniors will need to be at the stadium 45 minutes before the ceremony begins on Thursday, and they need to park in front of the high school.
“Once we begin conferring of degrees, each student will be escorted onto the stage, receive their diploma and then escorted off stage,” Leggett explained. “Then they will head directly to their cars to prepare for the senior parade.”
After the last senior receives her diploma and walks off the football field, family members should exit the stadium and return to their cars for the senior parade, which will begin shortly after the end of the ceremony.
Once the parade begins, seniors will drive through the stadium parking lot, exit by the school marque, and turn left on First Street. The parade will continue south on First Street and end by city hall.
“We are grateful for the support from our parents, students, and community to help make this a unique ceremony for a special group of seniors,” Leggett said.
Alternate plans have been made if bad weather moves into the area to prevent an outside ceremony or if there are changes in Covid-19 restrictions.