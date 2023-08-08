Coahoma Independent School District has announced its policy regarding providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.
Coahoma ISD announces policy regarding school meals
