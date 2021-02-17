Due to unpredictable weather and utility status, CISD will remain on a virtual learning platform Thursday and Friday, February 18th and 19th. We understand everyone in our district is going through many challenging times at the moment, and we will continue to offer help and support to the community to the best of our abilities. Lunch will continue to be provided from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. daily, please do not hesitate to take advantage of lunch. Staff and student safety will continue to be the primary focus of CISD. Stay safe and stay warm.

Managing Editor

Recommended for you