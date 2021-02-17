Due to unpredictable weather and utility status, CISD will remain on a virtual learning platform Thursday and Friday, February 18th and 19th. We understand everyone in our district is going through many challenging times at the moment, and we will continue to offer help and support to the community to the best of our abilities. Lunch will continue to be provided from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. daily, please do not hesitate to take advantage of lunch. Staff and student safety will continue to be the primary focus of CISD. Stay safe and stay warm.
Coahoma ISD announces virtual learning through Friday
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Conserve energy; rolling blackouts last resort
- Murder suspect in custody
- Outage update from Oncor
- ERCOT Instructs Utilities to Begin Rotating Outages; Conservation Remains Critical
- Warming Center Assistance
- City issues info on Water and Electrical Outages
- Cancellations and Delays announced due to weather
- Rolling outages update
- ONCOR: EMERGENCY UPDATE
- Temperatures continue to drop; rolling outages underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.